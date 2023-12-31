California residents navigating high surf advisories and floodings

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Powerful waves, recent rain and coastal flood warnings have led to some wild weather conditions for those in California.

A high surf warning was replaced with a high surf advisory until 10:00pm Saturday, and crews in Seal Beach, California responded to flooding due to high surf.

Meteorologists predicted likely showers for Saturday with winds of up to 20 miles per hour. The weather service said that hazardous conditions may exist Sunday due to debris from storms.

People are also advised to stay off piers, jetties and rocks during high surf.