California issues new traffic laws for the new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The new year is bringing new laws for many people. Like in California, where a new law is changing how police can interact with drivers during a traffic stop.

Traffic stops will look a little different this new year.

Starting January 1, drivers will no longer have to hear the question: "Do you know why I pulled you over?" According to Assembly Bill (AB) 2773, law enforcement must tell drivers why they pulled them over.

This law will also apply to pedestrians that are stopped.

Mixed feelings

Dr. Tommy Tucson, Criminal Justice Professor at Bakersfield College, has over 30 years experience in law enforcement and he has mixed feelings about this new law.

"I have always done that and it is good practice for a lot of police officers to always tell them tail light out, red light, unsafe lane change. Just by a matter of protocol and ethics I have always told people, unless I was in an investigation," Tucson expressed.

AB 2773 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and would apply to all law enforcement agencies, such as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), and the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Purpose

The purpose of this bill is to help de-escalate interactions between drivers and police by reducing the amount of traffic stops where police use a minor traffic violation to investigate other crimes.

"I am afraid the new law will limit discretion for officers because we like to talk to people, and if we have to tell them why they pulled them over, then we might as well write a ticket," Tucson further expressed.

The only time officers can skip telling drivers the reason behind a traffic stop, is if they believe withholding this information will protect life or property from an imminent threat.

This new law would also not stop officers from deciding to conduct a search of a car while conducting a traffic stop for a minor violation if they think a crime is being committed.