California officer shot and killed while investigating a robbery

By ,
today at 8:57 AM
Published 10:52 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Oakland police say one of the department's officer was shot and killed early Friday morning while investigating a reported robbery.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a local business overnight. Officers filled out a report, secured the scene and left.

Later, police received another report of another burglary at the same business.

Several officers responded and spotted individuals leaving the scene. One apparently fired multiple rounds and hit a plain clothes Oakland police officer.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and later died. The officer's name has not been released although police say he was a four-year veteran.

No arrests have been made, and the local police union says the officer if the 54th officer to be killed in the line of duty in Oakland.

