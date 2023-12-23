Three-story California home caught on fire, 109 LAFD officials respond

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles fire crews worked to contain a large blaze burning at an Encino home on Friday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the three-story home as 109 Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel were assigned to battle the fire, which was burning through the second and third floors.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and no evacuations have been declared at this time.

The home appeared to be under construction, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.