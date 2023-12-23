Skip to Content
California News

Three-story California home caught on fire, 109 LAFD officials respond

By ,
today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:55 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles fire crews worked to contain a large blaze burning at an Encino home on Friday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the three-story home as 109 Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel were assigned to battle the fire, which was burning through the second and third floors.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and no evacuations have been declared at this time.

The home appeared to be under construction, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content