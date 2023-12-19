California Attorney General on Google settlement

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta will hold a press conference regarding a settlement with Google.

According to NBC News, the settlement, which is estimated to $700 million, is to resolve allegations of Google's anticompetitive monopoly of the Android App Store.

In a press release from Bonta's office, California joined other states, like North Carolina, Utah, New York, and Tennessee, in filing the lawsuit against Google.

The press conference will take place on Tuesday in San Francisco at 11:00am Pacific Time/12:00pm Mountain Time. To watch the livestream, see attached video.

If you want to read a copy of the settlement, click here.