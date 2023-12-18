“Shogun Santa” greets guests in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Sunday, "Shogun Santa" greeted visitors in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., according to KCBS.

Children of all ages who visited Japanese Village Plaza over the weekend were able to provide their wish lists, take a photo and get a treat, according to KCBS.

In a press release, "Shogun Santa" was billed as the only known Asian Santa in Los Angeles.