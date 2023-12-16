Skip to Content
San Francisco boys choir performs Christmas carols in cable cars

today at 6:58 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A San Francisco boys choir is spreading Christmas cheer by caroling on the city's famed cable cars.

The Grace Cathedral Choir of Boys went caroling Friday morning, singing to the streets from their railcar.

The boys in the choir range in age from nine-to-14, and they were all decked out in their traditional purple cassocks.

This year, San Francisco celebrated the 150th anniversary of the first cable car, which has served as an enduring symbol for the city through the years.

