Five people injured in California shooting, authorities investigate

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Five people were injured during a shooting in Willowbrook on Friday.

Circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately known, but deputies were dispatched to the scene, located outside of a shopping center on the corner of El Segundo Boulevard and San Pedro Street, a little before 2:30pm Pacific Time after learning of shots fired in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD).

All five of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for injuries of varying severity, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD). Two are said to be in critical condition while the other three suffered minor injuries.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.