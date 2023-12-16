California family decorate their house with 49ers for Christmas

PETALUMA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Seahawks grinch being tackled, Niners players rushing presents, And a light-up end zone. That's what one Petaluma, California family wants everyone to know: They are riding hard for the Niners this season.

You can find many of the 49er legends on the lawn of a northeast Petaluma home. It all started with the recreation of the "The Catch."

"Dwight is one of my favorite ones. I free handed it and it turned out great. I love it. I love it.," said Matt Caamano, creator.

Caamano is the artist behind this 49er themed winter wonderland. He creates each board by hand, an idea that came to him from a lesson he was teaching his sixth grade class.

A family tradition

While he does a lot of the work, this has become a family tradition, and his daughter is one of his best little helpers.

"Last winter...really wrecked the boards. There was paint that was faded so my driveway had all of the boards lined up and she was out there with a paint brush for a couple of hours or so and it was really special. It was really nice. I really enjoyed that moment with her," Caamano shared.

Caamano has the full support from his family, including his wife, Jenn, who’s also a huge 49er fan.

"He’s created a little bit of Christmas magic. I love this. I am the constant reminder and nudge every year as it gets closer to December. 'What board are you going to do this year?' 'Are you ready to do a board?'" Jenn expressed.

49ers' year

The love for the 49ers runs deep in the Caamano family. Matt and Jenn’s children all have middle names related to the team: Montana, Joe and Clark. And this is a way for them to share their love for the 49ers with the community. While they don’t want to jinx a thing, the Caamano’s are thinking this maybe the 49ers’ year.

"Everyone is behind this team. They are strong. They got all the weapons and it’s going to be hard to beat them," Caamano added.

"We’ve also wanted Matt to do the Lombardi trophies so hopefully he has to make six next year instead of five so we’ll see," Jenn spoke.

The Caamano’s say there is plenty of room for more players. Tom Rathman tops the to do list, along with Roger Craig and Fred Warner.