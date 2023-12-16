Airports and airlines brace for holiday travelers

OAKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Holiday travel is heating up as long lines begin to fill the nation's airports.

Major airlines and airports have been preparing for months to meet the holiday season's unprecedented demand. American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period.

Airlines are utilizing various measures such as new screening machines to manage the influx of travelers.

This year's total number of domestic travelers is a 2.2% increase over last year and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

AAA's Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said more Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost.

2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year's travel period on record with 119 million travelers.