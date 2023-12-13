Skip to Content
Five people injured after an Amtrak train crashed into parked semi-truck

today at 7:02 AM
Published 7:05 AM

SOMIS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Five people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train crashed into a parked semi-truck in Somis, California, on Tuesday, December 12, local media said.

The Amtrak Pacific SurfLiner, which was heading south toward Los Angeles, crashed into the truck at a railroad crossing near Sand Canyon Road, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andy VanSciver told the Los Angeles Times.

The lead car of the train was partially derailed, and the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, according to local media.

