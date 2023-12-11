Zac Efron, “High School Musical” and “The Iron Claw” actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Zac Efron will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

According to a press release, Efron, the star of the "High School Musical" trilogy and the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw," will be honored with the 2,767th star on the iconic Hollywood sidewalk, which will be unveiled at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard.

Efron will be honored with his star in the Motion Pictures category, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles. What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!" Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Efron's co-star and director for "The Iron Claw," Jeremy Allen White and Sean Durkin, and Efron's "That Awkward Moment" co-star, Miles Teller, will attend the event as guest speakers.

The ceremony will take place at 11:30am Pacific Time.