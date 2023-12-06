SAG-AFTRA members ratifies contract following four-month strike

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SAG-AFTRA members have officially ratified the tentative deal reached with Hollywood studios.

The agreement, reached back in early November, ended a grueling 118-day strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA said the deal was approved in a vote of just over 78% to about 22%. Turnout was about 38%.

Under the deal, union members will receive pay increases along with protections around artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a first for the SAG-AFTRA.

The new contact is set to last three years, expiring June 30, 2026.