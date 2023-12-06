Skip to Content
California News

SAG-AFTRA members ratifies contract following four-month strike

By ,
today at 8:20 AM
Published 8:34 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SAG-AFTRA members have officially ratified the tentative deal reached with Hollywood studios.

The agreement, reached back in early November, ended a grueling 118-day strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

On Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA said the deal was approved in a vote of just over 78% to about 22%. Turnout was about 38%.

Under the deal, union members will receive pay increases along with protections around artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a first for the SAG-AFTRA.

The new contact is set to last three years, expiring June 30, 2026.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content