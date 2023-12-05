California Faculty Association calls for one-day strike

CAL POLY POMONA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Teachers at four California State University (CSU) campuses are holding one-day walkouts this week in a bid to reach a contract settlement.

The California state system says it's willing to give the California Faculty Association (CFA) most of what it wants when it comes to paternal leave and health and safety issues. But it's the union's call for an immediate 12% pay increase across the board that the university system says isn't sustainable.

Instead, CSU is offering a 5% increase in the first year, and another 5% over the next two years.

The divide is what led to the pickets.

"The goal is obviously a better education for our students. That's why we're here. If it was just about the money, we, I don't know, there's just a lot of easier ways to get what you need. But this is about students. They deserve a quality education and we hope that there's not strike fatigue because every single person in this country deserves to pay their bills if they work a full time job. That includes my students. That includes my colleagues." Kate Ozment, Cal Poly English Professor

In a statement, CSU says it respects the CFA's right to engage in lawful concerted activities, and it's prepared to get back to the bargaining table at any time, but it believes issues should be resolved through bargaining.