LAPD search for possible serial killer after three homless people were killed last week

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a possible serial killer in Los Angeles after three homeless people were killed in the last week.

All three murders happened in the same week, on November 26, 27, and 29, taking place in downtown and South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have released pictures from security video that may show the killer and a getaway car, but also cautioned that it's too early to tell if the killings have been committed by the same person.

Police are advising people to not sleep alone and to take advantage of shelters while they search for the killer, or killers, responsible.