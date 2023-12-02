LAPD search for possible serial killer after three homless people were killed last week
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a possible serial killer in Los Angeles after three homeless people were killed in the last week.
All three murders happened in the same week, on November 26, 27, and 29, taking place in downtown and South Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have released pictures from security video that may show the killer and a getaway car, but also cautioned that it's too early to tell if the killings have been committed by the same person.
Police are advising people to not sleep alone and to take advantage of shelters while they search for the killer, or killers, responsible.
"In description of this, homicide detectives from Central and South Bureau, beginning on Sunday, investigated a series of three homicides and were through their investigation, beginning on Sunday, with the most recent and the latest homicide occurring on the 29th on Wednesday, identified similarities in each of those cases that they believe has identified a series.
We've identified this possible male lone individual, as well as the vehicle, both images that we're providing to the media today that has similarities in each of the three cases.
We're) asking everyone to encourage persons experiencing homelessness, particularly those that are alone to seek shelter, and seek opportunities to come in from the streets."Michel Moore, Chief of Police, LAPD