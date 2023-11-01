Skip to Content
Oakland Zoo celebrates Halloween, camels play with pumpkin

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A pair of cheeky camels played their own version of tetherball with a pumpkin at Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, on October 30.

Zookeepers treated the camels and other zoo animals to pumpkins for Halloween celebrations.

Footage posted by Oakland Zoo shows the two camels taking huge bites out of the pumpkin.

“Layla, you have pumpkin face!” one of the zookeepers tells the camel, who didn’t seem bothered by the comment.

