Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post before his death

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Matthew Perry's last Instagram post shows him relaxing in his jacuzzi just days before his death.

The post was shared on October 23.

The photo included the caption, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

"Mattman" is a name he'd used in recent days while posting on social media.

According to authorities, Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at a home in Los Angeles.

He was 54 years old.