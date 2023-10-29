Skip to Content
California News

Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post before his death

By ,
today at 8:00 AM
Published 8:07 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Matthew Perry's last Instagram post shows him relaxing in his jacuzzi just days before his death.

The post was shared on October 23.

The photo included the caption, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

"Mattman" is a name he'd used in recent days while posting on social media.

According to authorities, Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at a home in Los Angeles.

He was 54 years old.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content