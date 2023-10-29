Law enforcement share latest details surrounding Matthew Perry’s death

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More details are emerging surrounding Matthew Perry's death.

The beloved "Friends" star was found at his Pacific Palisades home after an apparent drowning, according to law enforcement.

The cause of his death has yet to be determined, but investigators say there were no drugs located at the scene and there was no evidence of foul play.

Perry has been open about his battle with drugs and alcohol over the course of his career, even writing a memoir about his near-death experience in 2019 when his colon burst due to opioid overuse.

His memoir also included his struggles with addiction, revealing that he had spent millions in an attempt to become sober, and had been to rehab at least 15 times.

Perry was 54 years old.