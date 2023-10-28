Dead body found in a California hotel where a man was barricaded

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A dead body was found in a California motel where a man was barricaded for several hours on Friday.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) arrived on scene around 11:30am, after a staff member called 911 when the man threatened motel staff who were attempting to evict him.

According to SDPD, the suspect also threatened to shoot the officers as they attempted to de-escalate the situation. Police were not sure if the suspect had any weapons.

San Diego police moved to deploy crisis negotiators and SWAT when initial negotiations did not work.

During a negotiation attempt, a police robot gave the suspect a cigarette, and once the cigarette was secured, the man then picked up the robot and threw it over a railing.

Finally, at around 6:15pm, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, arrested the man. That's when they discovered a dead body in the room.

There is no additional information about the person found dead, or the suspect's connection to them. However, during the arrest, the suspect stabbed a SFPD K-9 named Hondo. He is expected to survive.