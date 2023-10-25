California man arrested for hate crime toward Jewish family

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A man was yelling "Free Palestine" and "brown people matter" as he was being taken into custody for trying to break into a home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Officers were sent to a residence around 5:30am for a possible home invasion, according to the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A woman, who lives at the home with her family, told police the man was trying to break down the front door. She believes they were being targeted for being Jewish and claims the man was yelling and shouting at them.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the man and put him in handcuffs.

He said "Free Palestine" repeatedly and "brown people matter" from the back of a police car as he was being taken into custody, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Police originally were calling it a burglary, but they now they are calling it a hate crime investigation.