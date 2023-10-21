Skip to Content
SpaceX launches 21 additional Starlink satellites

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched 21 additional Starlink satellites into orbit early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:00am PT Saturday, a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 Starlink satellites, counted down for liftoff at Vandenburg Space Force Base in California.

The rocket's first stage booster returned to earth about eight and a half minutes after the launch, successfully landing on the drone ship called, "Of course I still love you," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX confirmed that about 65 minutes after the launch the satellites successfully deployed from the rocket's upper stage.

This was the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to a SpaceX mission description.

