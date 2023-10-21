California friends and family builds haunted house

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - If you live in San Jose, you may have heard of the Boo Crew. It’s a group of friends and family who put on this impressive haunted house every year, but there’s a lot of work that goes into it.

It’s crunch time for the Boo Crew.

It’s San Jose resident Bob Schiro with his dad, his wife, his daughter, and more family and friends. They’re getting everything ready for Halloween night.

"Everything’s basically right up to the front of our house out toward the street is completely filled with the haunted house and then our neighbors house half of his driveway is used too," Schiro explained.

Taking on new themes each year

In past years, the Boo Crew have been hard at work, thinking of creative ways to make each haunted houses different every year, like a medieval haunted house back in 2014.

It’s no joke. Every year, the house takes on a new theme. 10 years ago, Schiro talked about the haunted house design process, and he hasn’t stopped since then.

"This is gonna be a total of 42 feet. It’s the tallest one we’ve ever done," Schiro shared.

It all starts in April when they start thinking about the theme, and then they go to work on August 1, according to Schiro.

However, they didn't give away too many clues as the theme of the year stays a secret until Halloween night.

"We’re gonna be a little bit more edgy than we’ve ever been this year," Schiro further added.

Always worth it

To make it happen, it’s a team effort that everyone involved enjoys.

"Community events that people talk about and get excited about and donate money to and tell their family and friends," said Allison Carpenter, a member of the Boo Crew.

The Schiros have been transforming their home since 2009, and although there’s a lot of work that goes behind it, it’s always worth it.

"At the end, when you get the public together, 7,000 people in two nights, converging together with all that positive energy and at their best, it doesn't get any better than that. All your blisters and bumps go away when you experience that," Schiro expressed.