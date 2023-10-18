Skip to Content
National Weather Service issues warning to beachgoers

today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:59 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - People heading to the beach to beat the heat in the Bay Area over the next few days are being warned about dangerous surf conditions that will coincide with rising temperatures.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service (NWS) on Tuesday afternoon issued a heat advisory for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast that will be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hot conditions could have serious impacts for sensitive individuals, who are advised to limit their outdoor activities both days.

Overnight lows will also be mild, providing little relief for some parts of the Bay Area. The advisory goes into effect at 11:00am Wednesday morning and will last until 11:00pm Thursday evening.

