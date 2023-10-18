Four California women killed in multi-car crash, driver arrested

MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four women are dead after a multi-car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The wreck happened Tuesday night on an area of the highway known to locals as "Dead Man's Curve."

Investigators say the victims were walking or standing on or near the road when they were struck.

Two others were hospitalized in the crash.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the crash Wednesday. Details about his identity were not immediately available.

Law enforcement did not release details on the deceased, such as their name, age or gender.