Skip to Content
California News

Four California women killed in multi-car crash, driver arrested

By ,
today at 1:18 PM
Published 1:23 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four women are dead after a multi-car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The wreck happened Tuesday night on an area of the highway known to locals as "Dead Man's Curve."

Investigators say the victims were walking or standing on or near the road when they were struck.

Two others were hospitalized in the crash.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the crash Wednesday. Details about his identity were not immediately available.

Law enforcement did not release details on the deceased, such as their name, age or gender.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content