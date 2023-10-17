Skip to Content
California News

Three people killed in North Hollywood shooting

By ,
today at 7:15 AM
Published 7:24 AM

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles police are searching for the gunman that killed three people in North Hollywood.

California authorities first received reports of a shooting at the corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street just before 9:30pm Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), four people were shot, three whom died either at the crime scene or at a nearby hospital.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting. Police have not located the suspect.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content