California mom creates Halloween display for blind son

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For one San Jose mom, Shelly Jimenez, creating an elaborate Halloween display in front of her home is truly a labor of love.

While her son can no longer see it because he is now blind, she hopes he can feel the Halloween spirit in their neighborhood.

Jimenez says her son Chris has always loved Halloween, so when his declining health prevented him from getting out to see neighbors' decorations, she decided to create this unforgettable Halloween display right in their front yard.

No bones about it, this is a labor of love: From the animatronics to the giant rat.

Always loved Halloween

Jimenez spent weeks brewing up this swamp themed halloween display in front of her vernon avenue home in willow glen.

She does it all for her 28-year-old son Chris. He was born premature, later suffered brain damage, has severe lung disease and in 2020, lost his sight.

But despite his health struggles, Chris has always loved Halloween.

"He would get such a kick out of it when someone screamed and was frightened by the props, and he would sit on the couch laughing his head off," Jimenez shared.

More than 600 visitors

Jimenez started her spooktacular displays in 2019 to bring the fun directly to her son. Since then, more than 600 people visit the changing display every year, with some traveling from as far away as San Diego.

"I think of it as Chris' legacy...How it all started, but it snowballed, bigger than I never ever would have imagined," Jimenez explained.

Jimenez admits with her son's declining health and providing round the clock care for him, she almost didn't put up a display this year.

"I knew so many people enjoy it. I could not let the community down," Jimenez revealed.

A welcome diversion

Chris' twin sister, Kayla, says the spooky display is a welcome diversion.

"It reminds me of the times when he was really, really happy," Kayla spoke.

This haunt is scaring up hope.

"I hope there's a part of him that knows that I've kept the tradition up. One he loved so much," Jimenez further shared.