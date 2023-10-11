California woman shares story about the loss of family members in Israel

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California woman shares her story after learning of the loss of a family member in Israel.

Galia Mizrahi says her cousin Nadav Goldstein and his family were sheltering in a bunker when the attacks began.

She says officials found two bodies in the home believed to be that of Goldstein and his adult daughter. His wife and three other children are missing.

Mizrahi says they have no idea what could have happened to them.

"What world do we live in where this even happens and how do you deal with the trauma, the national trauma and the worldwide trauma that we're all experiencing," Mizrahi spoke.