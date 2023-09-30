Hollywood behind the scenes crew members create Halloween maze

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - They've been out of work because of the writers strike, and though an imminent deal has made them hopeful, many studio workers are ready to get *back* to work.

So, that's what some are doing by volunteering their time and expertise to create what is promised to be the most terrifying Halloween maze.

The hum of machinery and the excited chatter of set designers is exactly what these studio workers need after nearly five months of silence.

"We are all out of work and we are all itching to be creative again and do something fun," said Alex Nobel, a special effects makeup artist.

The best in movie magic

And with Halloween around the corner, Scott Niner, founder of Dangling Carrot Creative knew just who to call to create the creepiest, scariest, most hair-raising maze made by the best in movie magic.

"We have the brightest minds in the film industry," Niner spoke.

The maze opens on October 16, and there is still a lot to get done.

"We are going through a section of the maze that is not completely assembled yet," said Michael Diersing, a construction coordinator.

Pulling out all the stops

But these studio workers have nothing but time on their hands.

"This is not your backyard haunt. We have the best special effects people, sound people, construction people, makeup people," Niner explained.

They're pulling out all the stops: 3D printers and access robots are building large props.

"We are going to start milling some giant root systems for some of the walls and some 3d parts...make it in house," said Matt Langenwalter, General Manager for Dangling Carrot Creative.

"I am going to scare the hell out of Santa Clarita"

Most of the materials have been donated or purchased at a discount, and everyone here is volunteering their time.

"This is the only time in the industry that you could get all these professionals together that aren't working," Niner shared.

The strike hasn't been easy, but these workers say being able to pour themselves into something creative again has kept them going.

"It's what I needed. It's the shot in the arm...if I can't work on films this my next step," said Marc Richardson, a prop master who worked on films like Halloween, The Devil's Rejects, and Piranha 3D.

With the finest on board, they promise this maze will not disappoint. Enter if you dare, and watch your back.

"I love scaring people and that's what I'm going to do, and I am going to scare the hell out of Santa Clarita," Richardson expressed.