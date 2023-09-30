California woman finds hidden camera inside a bowling alley bathroom

STOCKTON, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom of a bowling alley.

"It's such a family-oriented bowling alley," said the woman who asked to remain anonymous.

"I've cried. I'm angry. I'm upset. I'm sick. I just want this attention out there ASAP," the woman expressed.

The woman wanted to share what she says happened Thursday evening at Stockton's Pacific Avenue Bowl.

"The trash can, obviously there's a plastic bag in it to catch all the garbage, I moved the liner and noticed the phone resting against the hole," the woman detailed.

Investigation

She snapped a picture inside a single stall, all-gender bathroom inside the bowling alley after an employee redirected her away from the women's restroom.

"It was weird. I did look over his shoulder. I didn't see anybody cleaning the women's restroom, didn't think too much, anything of it in the moment," the woman further said.

Seeing the hole made her uncomfortable, so she says she turned the trash can around. But when she went back to use the bathroom again, someone turned the camera back around.

"When I went back to use the bathroom, I noticed that the hole was redirected towards the toilet again, and in my heart, I knew and I immediately shut the door. I locked it and I just went inside the trash bag and I found the phone right away. I grabbed it. I noticed it was recording for about an hour already," the woman explained.

The Stockton Police Department (SPD) confirmed its officers responded and are investigating, saying the phone was believed to have been recording when it was found. A spokesperson said they're still trying to figure out who the phone belongs to.

"Needed more attention"

"You don't think its really going to happen to you and it does," the woman shared.

The manager of the bowling alley was reached out by phone, email and in person, but they did not respond.

Stockton police say they're still investigating.

"I felt that it needed more attention that was so disgusted. We were with my niece. It could have been her on there," the woman remarked.