SAG-AFTRA video game performers authorize strike if labor talks fail

BURBANK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Striking actors have voted to expand their walkout to include the video game market if negotiations on a new contract fail.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television (SAG-AFTRA) announced Monday that its members voted to authorize a strike to include performers who provide voices and stunts in video games.

The agreement covering video game performers expired last November and has been extended on a monthly basis.

Some of the issues SAG-AFTRA are asking for are more breaks for performers and protection against artificial intelligence (AI).

The union is scheduled to begin contract talks with gaming companies Tuesday. Video game actors last went on strike in 2016 in a work stoppage that lasted nearly a year.