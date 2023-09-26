Industry veterans share their thoughts on the WGA tentative deal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After nearly five months on the picket lines, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) may soon be headed back to work.

There were no pickets Monday because of Yom Kippur, but the tentative agreement reached over the weekend was still top of mind.

Before the strike can officially end, the boards of the WGA's Eastern and Western branches have to approve the deal. Then, the 11,500 members have to vote for approval.

Industry veterans interviewed Monday said the agreement bodes well for striking actors too.

"I'm glad that one logjam was broken and I hope that means that the next logjam is gonna be broken soon," said Barry Gordon, former SAG-AFTRA President.

"When people are in a negotiating mood, things are going to get solved. I feel very optimistic that the SAG-AFTRA people and the producers are going to finally negotiate as well," said Bernard Hiller, an actor/writer/coach.