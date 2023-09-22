Skip to Content
WGA and Hollywood studios continue negotiation talks

By
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:52 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An agreement could be near as talks between the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and executives enter a third day.

The groups plan to meet again Friday, according to a spokesperson for the WGA.

The strike has paralyzed the entertainment industry, but now as high-level talks continue with major studio heads, there is hope for "more progress."

WGA members have been on strike since early May.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) members joined the picket line in July in a separate dispute, which slowed production on many Hollywood television shows and films.

The dispute has centered on issues including pay, working conditions, writers' demands for greater royalties for their work and stricter protections against the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a recent securities and exchange commission filing, Warner Bros. Discovery said it assumed it would be "negatively impacted" by the strikes by up to $500 million.

