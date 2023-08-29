San Diego police sniper shoots and kills barricaded suspect

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man opened fire at San Diego police officers Monday night, and a police sniper shot and killed the suspect.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the suspect started firing at officers who were responding to reports gunfire. At least one officer initially fired back.

After a brief standoff, smoke began pouring from the home where the man was hiding. Officials confirm that an officer from SDPD's Sniper Unit later shot the suspect.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident. What led the suspect to fire his weapon at the officers has not yet been released.