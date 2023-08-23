Skip to Content
Parents of LAUSD students hold dueling protests, three people arrested

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least three people were taken into police custody during dueling protests in Los Angeles.

The competing rally and march blocked streets Tuesday near downtown Los Angeles outside the Loa Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) headquarters.

It's still not clear whether those in custody were part of the protest groups.

The competing rallies were held by "Leave Our Kids Alone," a group that opposes what they call "indoctrination," of children in schools, and "Ground Game LA," an LGBTQ+ youth support organization.

In response to the protests, LAUSD issued a statement saying, "Los Angeles Unified will never shy away from being an inclusive environment for all."

