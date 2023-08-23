Los Angeles City Council addresses public safety issues in the area of Hollywood sign

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council approved a report calling for a permanent replacement to temporary fencing around the hillside streets leading to the Hollywood sign.

The move is in an effort to address public safety issues in the area such as deterring motorists from stopping along the highway.

The council also unanimously approved a report for the installation of a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Canyon Lake and Mullholland, which would help facilitate safer vehicular travel.

According to Councilwoman Nithya Raman, more and more tourists are traveling along the residential streets "to get up-close views of the sign".