San Francisco’s Chinatown lanterns restored after storm damage

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Chinatown lanterns are an iconic part of the San Francisco neighborhood. But with all the wind and the rain the area had over the winter, they had really taken a beating.

In fact, they were looking pretty run down. But as of Tuesday night, they have a fresh new look, and with that, San Francisco's Chinatown is officially brighter and more vibrant than ever.

Bay Area celebrity chef Martin Yan was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

"The lantern is a symbol of life, a symbol of celebration, a symbol of happiness," Yan spoke.

Fundraising efforts

After the iconic lanterns were destroyed by hail, heavy rain and strong winds earlier this year, the SF Chinatown Merchants Association and the nonprofit BeChinatown launched a fundraising effort for three blocks of new lanterns on grant avenue.

Many of the lanterns were torn and faded. The community raised $25,000. Alaska Airlines matched an additional $20,000 in donations.

"First of all, it gives color, it gives energy...everything is red, and also gives lift to Chinatown. We want people to come to Chinatown," Yan added.

Lion dancers and the Grant Avenue Follies performed.

Resilient

Supervisor Aaron Peskin was among the community leaders who attended.

"It has been the subject of racism and the people have been resilient. It has been the subject of a pandemic and the people have been resilient. Chinatown has never gone away, but it is back," Peskin shared.

The lanterns don't just beautify the neighborhood. Community members say they add an extra layer of safety.

"When the lanterns were down, I think there was more crime, and feel safer with the streets lit up, and tourist felt pretty safe shopping, and I also saw locals taking selfies. And the elders have also expressed that they feel a lot safer," said Jenny Chan, Associate Director of the Chinatown Merchants Association.

Chan also added that the lanterns also help enhance security camera video at night.

Bringing more traffic to a historic neighborhood

The new lanterns are also better secured to various properties.

Yan said he first started coming to Chinatown when he taught a cooking class as a student at UC Davis.

"I actually bring students to Chinatown to walk around Chinatown to Dim Sum, and take them to Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Place," Yan detailed.

He hopes the new additions will bring more traffic to a historic neighborhood he loves.

"You can eat, shop and drink, you can do anything. It's a wonderful place, and everything here is delicious. I eat in every single one of these restaurants," Yan expressed.