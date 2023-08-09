California jail treatment program costs causes a stir

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A mental health annex project at the Sacramento County Main Jail is causing a stir.

"You put this on the ballot it would be rejected," said Mark Perrin, a Sacramento resident.

Initially carrying a projected cost of $450 million, the project is now projected at $654 million.

"This is really a financially irresponsible decision," said Liz Blum of Decarcerate Sacramento.

From $450 million to a potential $1 billion project

Blum says the bigger concern for citizens is a reimbursement.

"We didn't know this would be $1 billion, and this is a high interest loan...We would be spending more on interest than we would on housing," Blum explained.

What was a $450 million project has turned into a $650 million project, which could turn into a $1 billion project, and potentially even more.

"$1 billion in a lease revenue bond could actually come out to $2 billion, and that's a quarter of the county budget and that can have an immeasurable impact on what this county deserves," Blum detailed.