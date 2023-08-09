California firefighters rescue six people in a crash near a zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A major crash near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Tuesday evening halted traffic while rescue helicopters and dozens of firefighters responded to rescue at least six people.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) was called to the area of San Pasqual Valley Road around 4:02pm Pacific, with reports of a major crash.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck and a sedan had collided in the eastbound lanes of San Pasqual Valley Road.

SDFD immediately dispatched more than 50 firefighters to the scene, including several air ambulances due to the distance from area hospitals.

Under investigation

Aerial footage showed dozens of firefighters gathered around the crash, working to extricate at least six people involved.

A brown-colored sedan appeared to have the entirety of its roof severed either as a result of the crash or by firefighters who worked to rescue people trapped in the car.

Radio traffic from the crash scene indicated all six patients sustained major trauma from the crash, but SDFD officials have yet to determine the exact extent of the injuries sustained.

The City of Poway and firefighters with Escondido Fire Department assisted SDFD with the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.