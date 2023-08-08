Skip to Content
SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites at California space station

today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:28 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched more satellites from the west coast Monday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:57pm Pacific.

It was carrying 15 more of Spacex's Starlink satellites and landed the returning rocket on a ship at sea.

SpaceX has now launched over 4,900 Starlink satellites to date, and more than 4,500 of them are currently functional.

Dillon Fuhrman

