California’s Magic Castle co-founder dead at 92

today at 6:57 AM
Published 7:05 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Milt Larsen, who co-founded Hollywood's famed Magic Castle in the early 1960s, has died at the age of 92, club officials announced on Monday.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Academy of Magical Arts shares the sad news that Magic Castle founder Milt Larsen has passed away," said Chuck Martinez, chair of the board of directors for the Castle's Academy of Magical Arts. "For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so. We will miss him tremendously."

Larsen "passed away peacefully in his sleep" in Los Angeles on Sunday, club officials said.

Larsen was a magician himself and a writer for TV game shows including "Truth or Consequences." He founded the Magic Castle in 1963 with his brother, William Larsen Jr., and William's wife Irene.

