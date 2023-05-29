California man drowns after boating accident

LIVERMORE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fatal boating accident near Livermore is a sad reminder of just how dangerous the water can be.

A 26-year-old man drowned on Saturday at Lake Del Valle while trying to retrieve an oar from the water.

Witnesses say they saw the man struggling after he jumped in. Divers searched through the evening finally recovering the man's body just before 9:30pm.

Authorities are reminding boaters this holiday weekend, that it's important to wear a life jacket during any water activities.

"The biggest danger is going out into the water without a life jacket. We want to encourage everybody to wear a life jacket, especially if you're not a strong swimmer," said Acting Lt. Patrick Brookens of the East Bay Regional Park Police Department.