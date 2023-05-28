California community youth center holds graduation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Community Youth Center (CYC), the longtime Chinatown youth advocacy organization, held their graduation ceremony this evening to celebrate seniors graduating and moving on to higher education.

This high school class of 2023 faced a particularly unprecedented high school experience starting their freshman years during COVID, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big day for high school seniors from the CYC of San Francisco. The agency held a ceremony for the graduates at the Chinese Culture Center.

Some received scholarships as they now head off to college. Students developed new skills and career opportunities that will impact their future.

CYC grads speak out

"With this program, I've definitely developed a skill for leadership," said Kaleb Tang, a CYC grad.

"I really like this program because it really built my communication skill and public speaking," said Phoebe, another CYC grad.

"This program is really about helping and giving back to the community and just support whenever anyone needs help," said Carson Ma, another CYC grad.

The CYC offers a variety of programs, ranging from college counseling and job training to substance abuse and violence prevention education.