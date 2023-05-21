One dead, two injured in California shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two men, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, were both shot multiple times in the apartment complex's driveway, with what police say appeared to be automatic gunfire.

The third victim, a 40-year-old mother who was inside a nearby apartment making breakfast, was hit by a stray round.

"We have information there were multiple shooters, but again, I want to hear from people in the community without influencing what they might tell us. If anyone out there saw anything, knows anything, please give us a call," said Commander John Murray of the Salinas Police Department.

All three victims were taken to a local trauma center, where the 21-year-old died. The other two victims have life-threatening injuries.