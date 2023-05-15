California border volunteers create phone charging stations

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Diego volunteers have created phone charging stations for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Along with the basic necessities like food and water, cell phones are a lifeline for migrants.

They need them to apply for asylum on the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) One mobile app and to keep in touch with friends and family.

In just one day, organizers say they charged over 100 phones.

Organizers say they plan on being at the border to charge migrants' phones as long as they can.

"This is probably one of the most crucial services, charging their phoens besides food and water,without their phones they cant contant their families to let them know they're safe and well so this is crucial," Vianni Ledesma, a San Diego resident.