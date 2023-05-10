California murder suspect taken into custody

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities had arrested an alleged homicide suspect in Huntington Park, after a brief pursuit turned into an hours-long standoff Tuesday.

The pursuit, which only lasted a few minutes, came to a stop near Marbrisa Avenue and Walnut Terrace.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuit after running the license plate of the suspect's vehicle, which is said to be connected to a homicide investigation.

Despite stopping, the suspect didn't exit the vehicle.

During the standoff, deputies had fired bean bag ammunition to break the rear window. They used the holes created by the bean bags to also fire pepper balls into the vehicle in an attempt to coax the suspect out.

Deputies had laid spike strips in the road ahead of the suspect, in case he attempted to flee again.

Further details

LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist with the incident, arriving in multiple Bearcats.

After nearly two hours, the suspect punched out the back window of the van and communicate with law enforcement before jumping out of the car.

The suspect appeared to have held two objects, which appeared to be knives.

As soon as he landed on the street, deputies began pelting him with pepper balls, causing him to run down the street while making bizarre motions with the knives.

While surrounded by dozens of deputies, the suspect was hit with a series of flashbang grenades moments before he was finally taken into custody.

There is no information available on the case that the suspect was allegedly connected to or his identity.