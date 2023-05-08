California firefighters rescue trapped horse

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles firefighters were able to rescue a trapped horse within minutes on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to Olive View Drive in Sylmar for a trapped horse around 4:30pm.

The rider was unharmed, but the horse was stuck inverted in a narrow wedge on the trail.

A horse rescue specialist from the LA Animal Services was able to get to the scene quickly and worked together with firefighters to devise a plan. A hoist rescue was not possible because the horse was on his back.

They strategically dug around the horse in order to get the animal on its side. Once the horse was on its side, he was up within minutes.

The horse was able to walk out and appeared to be uninjured.