AIDS quilt displayed at a California Methodist church

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ten sections of the historic aids memorial quilt were on display at the Hollywood United Methodist Church over the weekend.

Each year, thousands of panels of the quilt are shown throughout the United States and the world.

Each of the hand-sewn sections displayed in Hollywood was inscribed with the names of the members and friends of the church who died from the disease.

For each section of the quilt, there were personal stories and photos sharing information about the people behind the names.

In 1986, the first member of the congregation was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS; that began a domino effect as more and more members of the church became ill.

This marks 35 years since the first panels were created during the dark days of the epidemic.