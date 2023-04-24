Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 6:01 AM
Published 6:11 AM

AIDS quilt displayed at a California Methodist church

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ten sections of the historic aids memorial quilt were on display at the Hollywood United Methodist Church over the weekend.

Each year, thousands of panels of the quilt are shown throughout the United States and the world.

Each of the hand-sewn sections displayed in Hollywood was inscribed with the names of the members and friends of the church who died from the disease.

For each section of the quilt, there were personal stories and photos sharing information about the people behind the names.

In 1986, the first member of the congregation was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS; that began a domino effect as more and more members of the church became ill.

This marks 35 years since the first panels were created during the dark days of the epidemic.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content