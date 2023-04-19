Californians gathered to protest anti-drag legislation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of people gathered in Palm Springs Tuesday to show their support for drag performers at a time when they're under attack in communities across the country.

"Drag is not a crime." Those were the words that echoed throughout downtown Palm Springs Tuesday evening as hundreds gathered at the "Drag4Drag" rally, all for one reason.

"I'm here today to support the LGBT community. Its friends, its allies, the transgender community. This is a perilous time in our country. Just look at what's happening in a number of states," said John Adam DiPietro, an LGBT supporter.

With more than a dozen states who have recently introduced anti-drag and anti-transgender legislation, for them, having a rally now is needed more than ever.

"We do not accept the laws that are working their way across the country, that are basically little legalizing bigotry, and making drag against the law for no real reason. for no real reason," said Christopher Durbin, an entertainer.

"Instead of dealing with banning books, and outlawing drag queens, and pieces of art, we ought to talk about making our schools safe making our streets safe, and talk about banning assault weapons, those are the important things," DiPietro added.

Special announcement and counter-protest

Palm Springs also wanted to make it known that this city is here for this community with their own special announcement as the Mayor of Palm Springs, Grace Garner, proclaimed April 18 as Drag Celebration Day.

But this rally came with a counter-protest, with demonstrators holding signs saying, "Vive la drag shows...just not with children."

However, this didn't stop them from making their big voices heard, with the hopes of spreading their message far and wide.

"We all are people, we all want the same thing. We want to be safe, we want to be loved, we want to have a good job, a good home. And those are the things that are important. We have more important things to think about. We hope that the message which resonates here, can can go throughout the country and be heard throughout across America," DiPietro added.

Durbin also shared similar thoughts saying, "We support those people in Tennessee, and we support those people in Texas, and Florida. And all of the other places, we've got you we've got your back, and that we are not going to just lay down and be made illegal. It's not going to happen. We're not going to allow it."