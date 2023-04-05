California lab identify different kinds of mosquitos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Inside the lab at Sacramento County’s Mosquito and Vector Control, researchers are hard at work identifying different kinds of mosquitos.

They’re counting and logging the more than 20 different species that can be found in the Sacramento area.

It’s a tedious job, but it gives them critical intel needed to keep mosquito populations low.

“Once you have a lot of mosquito habitat and it starts warming up you can get a lot of mosquitos really fast," said Sarah Wheeler, Laboratory Director of the Sacramento/Yolo County Mosquito Vector Control District.

Wheeler says mosquitos require calm, standing water to complete their life cycle. So, more areas like in Sacramento means more habitats for mosquitos to grow.

Population increase = chances for West Nile Virus

However, when the population increases, so does the chances for West Nile Virus.

“If we have a big mosquito year, we could have a lot of mosquitos in the area and it could lead to a potential outbreak of West Nile virus," Wheeler explained.

When asked what the county is doing to mitigate the mosquito populations, they say they have several tactics to fight back. Among them is mosquito fish, their biggest weapon.

“They eat the mosquito larva and they help us do our job," Wheeler further explained.

Field technicians are now working to identify high risk areas across the county to begin mitigation efforts, but with more areas like this, Wheeler says they have their work cut out for them.

“They’re going to be busy that’s for sure, treating sources, finding where the mosquito activity is and our technicians will be out there and be looking," Wheeler concluded.