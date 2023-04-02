Skip to Content
SpaceX launches new satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a set of advanced satellites into orbit Sunday.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 10 satellites for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 0 mission lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California just before 10:30am.

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth just under eight minutes after liftoff, touching down at Vandenberg's landing zone 4.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the Tranche 0 satellites to orbit.

The satellites will serve a part of SDA's proliferated warfighter space architecture, and will help the military identify and track missiles.

